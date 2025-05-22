Trevor Williams News: Yields five runs Thursday

Williams allowed five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Thursday.

Williams was originally scheduled to start Wednesday, but that day's contest was rained out. The right-hander didn't benefit from the extra rest, struggling out of the gate by allowing first-inning solo home runs to Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna. The Nationals bounced back from that, but Williams was charged with three more runs in the fourth. He's now allowed at least four runs in five straight starts, and this was his shortest outing of the season. He has a 6.39 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 41:15 K:BB across 49.1 innings over 10 starts. Williams is tentatively projected for a road start in Seattle next week.