Triston Casas headshot

Triston Casas Injury: Transferred to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

The Red Sox transferred Casas (knee) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Casas underwent surgery in early May to repair the ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee and will aim to be healthy for the 2026 season. The move corresponds with the Red Sox selecting Marcelo Mayer's contract from Triple-A Worcester while placing Alex Bregman (quad) on the 10-day injured list.

Triston Casas
Boston Red Sox
