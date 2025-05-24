Triston Casas Injury: Transferred to 60-day IL
The Red Sox transferred Casas (knee) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Casas underwent surgery in early May to repair the ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee and will aim to be healthy for the 2026 season. The move corresponds with the Red Sox selecting Marcelo Mayer's contract from Triple-A Worcester while placing Alex Bregman (quad) on the 10-day injured list.
