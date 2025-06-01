Ty Floyd Injury: Sidelined at Single-A

Single-A Daytona placed Floyd on its 7-day injured list May 21 due to an unspecified injury.

Floyd didn't pitch at all in 2024 while recovering from shoulder surgery, but he was cleared for the start of the 2025 season before hitting the shelf with the unspecified injury. The 23-year-old righty turned in a 3.25 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB in 27.2 innings over eight starts prior to getting shut down.