Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ty Floyd headshot

Ty Floyd Injury: Sidelined at Single-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Single-A Daytona placed Floyd on its 7-day injured list May 21 due to an unspecified injury.

Floyd didn't pitch at all in 2024 while recovering from shoulder surgery, but he was cleared for the start of the 2025 season before hitting the shelf with the unspecified injury. The 23-year-old righty turned in a 3.25 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB in 27.2 innings over eight starts prior to getting shut down.

Ty Floyd
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now