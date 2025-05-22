Tyler Anderson News: Struggles vs. A's

Anderson allowed five runs on seven hits and six walks across 4.2 innings in a no-decision Thursday against the A's. He didn't record a strikeout.

It was a rough day for Anderson, who issued a season-high six walks, including a pair with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. After pitching to a 2.58 ERA in his first eight outings, Anderson's now allowed nine runs on 14 hits across 9.2 innings in his last two starts. The veteran left-hander's ERA now sits at 3.60 through 10 starts (55 innings) this season with a 1.24 WHIP and 43:23 K:BB. It won't get easier for Anderson in his next outing -- he's currently lined up for a tough home matchup with the Yankees.