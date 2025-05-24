Tyler Black Injury: Closing in on 2025 Triple-A debut

Black (hand) has made six appearances in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League during his rehab assignment, going 7-for-18 with two doubles, one triple, four walks, three RBI and three runs.

After falling short in his bid for a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster and being optioned to Triple-A Nashville on March 22, Black ended up beginning the season on Nashville's injured list due to a hamate fracture in his right hand. He underwent surgery and missed about six weeks of action before kicking off his rehab assignment in Arizona on May 15. He's expected to be activated from Nashville's IL early next week, according to MLB.com.