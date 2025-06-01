Tyler Freeman News: Tallies first homer of 2025

Freeman went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a stolen base Sunday against the Mets.

Freeman has primarily served in a small-side platoon role, with Sunday marking only his second start against a righty since being activated from the injured list May 17. He delivered with the opportunity, tallying his first home run of the season in the fifth inning. Freeman also swiped his fourth bag of the campaign, and he could be a decent speed option if his playing time picks up.