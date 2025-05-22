Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Heineman headshot

Tyler Heineman News: Picking up start in day game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Heineman will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Padres.

With a .949 OPS to go with two stolen bases over 47 plate appearances on the season, Heineman has made the most of his limited opportunities, but he's still unlikely to see a dramatic surge in playing time in the near future. Alejandro Kirk is locked in as the Blue Jays' clear No. 1 backstop and should require just one or two days off per week, with most of his absences from the lineup coming in day games after night games.

Tyler Heineman
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
