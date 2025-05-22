Tyler Heineman News: Stays hot offensively

Heineman went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Thursday's 7-6 win against the Padres.

Heineman continues to swing a hot bat, picking up his sixth multi-hit game Thursday. His slash line is now an impressive .396/.412/.542 albeit in a limited 51 plate appearances on the season. Despite the offensive production, the 33-year-old is firmly entrenched as the backup catcher behind Alejandro Kirk which likely means he won't see much of an uptick in playing time. Regardless, if he continues to swing the bat like this, the team might have to find a way to at least rotate him in at the team's crowded designated hitter spot to try to get him more at-bats.