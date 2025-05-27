Tyler Kinley News: Struggles continue in second loss

Kinley (0-2) took the loss after allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks in 1.1 innings during Tuesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Cubs. He struck out one.

Kinley's struggles on the mound continue, as he now owns an abysmal 10.03 ERA, 2.14 WHIP and 9:11 K:BB over his last 11.2 innings. The 34-year-old right-hander has a lone hold and just one save in two opportunities on the campaign, so he remains well behind Zach Agnos and Seth Halvorsen in Colorado's bullpen hierarchy. The recently returned Victor Vodnik also looms as an option in high-leverage situations.