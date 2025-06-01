Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Soderstrom headshot

Tyler Soderstrom News: Ejected early Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Soderstrom was ejected during third inning of Sunday's game against the Orioles for arguing balls and strikes, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Soderstrom drove in a run with a groundout during the opening frame but was tossed in the third inning after getting rung up on a called strike three. Despite the early departure, the 23-year-old still had a productive four-game set in Toronto, going 3-for-10 with two walks, a double, two homers and five RBI.

Tyler Soderstrom
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now