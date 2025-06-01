Tyler Soderstrom News: Ejected early Sunday

Soderstrom was ejected during third inning of Sunday's game against the Orioles for arguing balls and strikes, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Soderstrom drove in a run with a groundout during the opening frame but was tossed in the third inning after getting rung up on a called strike three. Despite the early departure, the 23-year-old still had a productive four-game set in Toronto, going 3-for-10 with two walks, a double, two homers and five RBI.