Tyler Stephenson News: Smashes second homer in win
Stephenson went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 2-1 win over the Royals.
It was the first three-hit game of the season by Stephenson, who also racked up a season-high three RBI. Monday also marked the 28-year-old backstop's first long ball since May 4, and he's now slashing .209/.312/.373 with two big flies, five doubles, nine RBI and eight runs scored through 77 plate appearances this season. Stephenson is still searching for a rhythm at the plate after missing the onset of the year due to an oblique strain, but he continues to operate as Cincinnati's primary catcher.
