Tyler Wade News: Sitting against lefty

Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Though he'll take a seat for the second day in a row while the Pirates send another lefty (Andrew Heaney) to the bump, Wade had gained traction of late in the Padres' everyday lineup against righties. He started in either left or right field in each of the Padres' previous three matchups with righties and could end up holding down a strong-side platoon role until Jason Heyward (oblique) returns from the injured list.