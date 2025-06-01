Victor Bericoto Injury: On mend from injury

Triple-A Sacramento placed Bericoto on its 7-day injured list May 9 due to an unspecified injury.

Though he's been out of action at Triple-A for more than three weeks, Bericoto should return to action with Sacramento before long. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on May 22 and has gone 11-for-23 with seven extra-base hits and a stolen base through his first six games.