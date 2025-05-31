Victor Mesa News: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Marlins optioned Mesa to Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

In four games since earning his first MLB call-up, Mesa went 1-for-7 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored. With Xavier Edwards (back) now back from the injured list, Mesa will end up as the roster casualty necessary to create room on the 26-man. However, he could certainly end up back in Miami before the end of the season if his excellent play at Triple-A (1.025 OPS) continues.