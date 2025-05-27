Fantasy Baseball
Victor Mesa headshot

Victor Mesa News: Making first major-league start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Mesa is starting in center field and batting eighth against the Padres on Tuesday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Mesa was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville and made his major-league debut as a pinch hitter Monday, though he struck out in both of his plate appearances. He'll look to make amends Tuesday as he makes his first start of his major-league career against Padres right-hander Stephen Kolek.

Victor Mesa
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
