Victor Mesa News: Making first major-league start
Mesa is starting in center field and batting eighth against the Padres on Tuesday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.
Mesa was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville and made his major-league debut as a pinch hitter Monday, though he struck out in both of his plate appearances. He'll look to make amends Tuesday as he makes his first start of his major-league career against Padres right-hander Stephen Kolek.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now