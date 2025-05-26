Victor Mesa News: Moving to big leagues

Mesa was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.

Mesa is ready for his big-league debut after being slowed by a right hamstring strain earlier this season. The 23-year-old will take the roster spot of Derek Hill (wrist), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Mesa will presumably see opportunities in center field with both Hill and Dane Myers (oblique) on the injured list, though he's also made four starts in left field at Triple-A Jacksonville this year.