Victor Scott News: Stays hot with two hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 10:59pm

Scott went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 win over Arizona.

Scott has put together a modest four-game hitting streak, submitting multiple knocks in two of those outings. The speedy outfielder has 10 multi-hit efforts this year, and he's batting .317 (20-for-63) with one home run, eight RBI, 13 runs scored and five stolen bases over his last 21 games. While Scott has plenty of upside in the speed department, his overall fantasy appeal will likely remain restricted as long as he's hitting near the bottom of the Cardinals' lineup.

