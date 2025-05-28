Victor Vodnik News: First appearance since activation

Vodnik allowed one walk in a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday against the Cubs.

Vodnik was activated from the injured list Tuesday after a five-week absence. Wednesday marked his first appearance since the injury, and he entered the game in the eighth inning with the Rockies down by one run. Vodnik has held opponents scoreless in seven of his 10 appearances, but he has a poor 8:7 K:BB and isn't likely to factor into the closer picture in Colorado until his performance improves.