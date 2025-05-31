Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vinnie Pasquantino headshot

Vinnie Pasquantino News: Drives in Jays' lone run Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Pasquantino went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in Saturday's 1-0 win over Detroit.

Pasquantino was responsible for the game's lone run in the eighth inning, when he smacked a single to left field that brought Nick Loftin home. Pasquantino will end the month of May with a .330/.375/.464 slash line with three doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI in 120 plate appearances.

Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now