Vinnie Pasquantino News: Piling up knocks during hit streak
Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Reds.
Pasquantino continues to pile up hits, now riding a 10-game hitting streak and collecting 17 knocks during this span. It's been an extended hot streak at the plate for the 27-year-old first baseman, as he's now batting .346 (36-for-104) with five homers, three doubles, 14 RBI and 13 runs scored over his last 25 outings. The lefty-hitting Pasquantino now owns four three-hit efforts this season, and he should continue to see plenty of RBI chances as long as he's primarily batting third for the Royals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now