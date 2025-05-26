Fantasy Baseball
Vinnie Pasquantino headshot

Vinnie Pasquantino News: Piling up knocks during hit streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Reds.

Pasquantino continues to pile up hits, now riding a 10-game hitting streak and collecting 17 knocks during this span. It's been an extended hot streak at the plate for the 27-year-old first baseman, as he's now batting .346 (36-for-104) with five homers, three doubles, 14 RBI and 13 runs scored over his last 25 outings. The lefty-hitting Pasquantino now owns four three-hit efforts this season, and he should continue to see plenty of RBI chances as long as he's primarily batting third for the Royals.

Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals
