Walker Jenkins Injury: Still weeks away from playing

Jenkins, who received a cortisone shot for a left high ankle sprain at the end of April, is still a couple of weeks away from returning, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Jenkins suffered a sprained ankle early in spring training but was able to return in time for the start of the Double-A season. However, he injured the ankle again after the team's first two games and hasn't played since. It's new information that Jenkins suffered a high ankle sprain, so his extended absence makes more sense. It wouldn't be surprising if he's not back at Double-A until July at this point.