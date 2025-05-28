Wenceel Perez News: Homers in first game back

Perez (back) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Perez was activated from the 60-day injured list earlier in the day, and he quickly made his mark in his first game of the season. The outfielder ultimately missed his team's first 55 games due to back inflammation, but now that he's made his return, he should see regular time in the field, particularly with Parker Meadows (arm) and Matt Vierling (shoulder) still out. Javier Baez has played well in center field, however, and should continue to have a big role as long as he's hitting. It was Perez in center Tuesday with Baez shifting over to third base.