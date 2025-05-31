Fantasy Baseball
Wenceel Perez headshot

Wenceel Perez News: Starting in center again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2025 at 1:50pm

Perez is starting in center field and batting sixth in Saturday's game against the Royals.

Since being activated from the injured list Tuesday after missing his team's first 55 games due to back inflammation, Perez is now starting in center for the fourth straight day. Javier Baez filled in well there, but he can also play infield, which is what he is doing Saturday, with Zach McKinstry out of the lineup. Expect Baez to shift between the outfield and infield, giving Perez a path to regular playing time whenever Baez is situated on the diamond.

