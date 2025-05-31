Will Benson News: Moves to left field

Benson started in left field and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Benson, who had been playing right field for an injured Jake Fraley, maintained a lineup presence with Fraley's return Friday. A convenient opening in left field occurred when the Reds placed Austin Hays (foot) on the 10-day injured list Friday. Benson has cooled off since he homered five times in four games in the middle of the month, going 3-for-21 with two walks, three RBI and two runs over his last seven games.