Will Benson News: Sits against lefty again

Benson, who was held out of the lineup for a second straight day against a lefty, entered Wednesday's game as a pinch runner and was caught stealing.

Benson has a career .138 average and .451 OPS against southpaws, so holding him out of starting lineups against them is expected. He finished the game in right field. Following Thursday's off-day, the Reds return home Friday to face the Cubs and left-hander Matthew Boyd, which means Benson could sit a third straight game.