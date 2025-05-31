Will Vest News: Notches eighth save

Vest gave up a run on two hits while striking out one in the ninth inning Friday to record his eighth save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Royals.

It's the second straight appearance in which Vest has been charged with a run, but he held a 0.00 ERA in 12 May innings prior to that. The right-hander is the lead dog in the Tigers' closer committee right now, picking up three of the team's last four saves, and on the season Vest sports a 2.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB through 27 innings while converting eight of his 10 save chances.