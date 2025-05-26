Fantasy Baseball
Will Vest News: Saves sixth game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Vest picked up the save in Monday's 3-1 win over the Giants, surrendering one hit and striking out one.

In what has been a closer-by-committee of sorts in Detroit to start the season, it was Vest who was asked to get the final three outs against the Giants on Monday, earning his sixth save of the season. That pulls him even in saves on the Tigers with fellow high-leverage arm Tommy Kahnle. The 29-year-old has now recorded six straight scoreless outings, allowing just three hits with five strikeouts over six innings during the streak.

