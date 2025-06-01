Will Vest News: Secures ninth save

Vest threw a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Royals.

Vest needed just nine pitches to secure his second save of the weekend. The right-hander has allowed only two earned runs over his past 10 appearances and has now converted five straight save chances. On the season, he's 9-for-11 in save opportunities with a 1.93 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB across 28 innings.