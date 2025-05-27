Will Vest News: Secures seventh save

Vest allowed a run on two hits during Tuesday's win against the Giants. He struck out one batter and earned a save.

Vest served up an RBI double to Wilmer Flores in the ninth frame but retired the next three batters to finish off the 3-1 win. It was Vest's seventeenth save in nine chances. He had thrown 12 innings in May without giving up an earned run before Tuesday, and he still owns a strong 1.73 ERA across 26 frames this season.