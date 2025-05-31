Will Warren News: Overwhelmed in Los Angeles

Warren (3-3) took the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing seven runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two batters over 1.1 innings.

Warren entered Saturday as one of the hottest pitchers in baseball, compiling a 2.05 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 33:5 K:BB over his previous four starts. However, he was unable to continue the strong stretch against the defending champions, as the right-hander gave up four runs in the first inning and another three in the second, exiting after serving up a three-run blast to Max Muncy with one out in that frame. Warren's lack of control was a large part of his woes -- he tossed just 29 of 57 pitches for strikes and tied a season high with four walks during his brief time on the mound. The outing was Warren's shortest of the season, and the seven runs were the most he's given up on the campaign. The blow-up increased his overall ERA over a run from 4.09 to 5.19, but Warren pitched well enough throughout May to earn a bit of leash, and he should get an opportunity to bounce back in his next start, which is projected to be at home against Boston.