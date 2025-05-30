Willi Castro News: Doubles homer total for season

Castro went 2-for-3 with two home runs, two walks, three RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 12-6 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

It was a rare display of power for Castro who played a key role in the Twins' comeback effort. He hit a solo shot in the seventh inning and a two-run blast in the ninth, the latter of which pulled Minnesota within a run. The light-hitting utility player doubled his homer total to four with this big game, which was also his first multi-hit effort since May 15 versus the Orioles. Castro has a .238/.321/.402 slash line, 10 RBI, 20 runs scored, two stolen bases and eight doubles across 36 contests.