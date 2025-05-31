Willi Castro News: Three hits, steal in loss

Castro went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

This was Castro's second multi-hit effort in a row, though all three knocks Saturday stayed in the park after his two-homer game Friday. The 28-year-old has lifted his batting average to .254 with his recent surge at the plate, and he's added a .759 OPS, four homers, 10 RBI, 21 runs scored and three stolen bases over 37 games. He's not running nearly as much as he did in the previous two years, though his positional versatility can still carry value in fantasy. For now, Castro is poised to get most of his playing time at second base while the Twins are largely healthy among their position players.