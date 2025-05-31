Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
William Contreras headshot

William Contreras News: Reaches four times in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Contreras went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, one RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 17-7 win over the Phillies.

Contreras reached safely in his first four plate appearances before flying out in the sixth inning. The catcher closed out May with back-to-back three-hit performances, a strong finish after entering the weekend mired in a 1-for-19 slump over his previous five games. On the season, he's slashing .253/.366/.364 with five homers, 26 RBI, 33 runs scored and five stolen bases across 235 plate appearances.

William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now