Willie MacIver News: Promoted to majors

The Athletics selected MacIver from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics are swapping out Jhonny Pereda for MacIver as the backup catcher. MacIver has hit the ball well at Triple-A this season, slashing .389/.469/.548 with two home runs, 30 RBI, 27 runs scored and two stolen bases across 147 plate appearances. The 28-year-old MacIver could make his MLB debut sometime this weekend against the Phillies.