Willy Adames News: Multi-hit effort in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Adames went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Tigers.

Adames singled twice in the loss, delivering his first multi-hit performance since May 16. The 29-year-old shortstop had gone 0-for-11 over his previous three games, and he has been struggling of late. Adames is now slashing .210/.288/.336 with 30 runs scored, 25 RBI, 16 extra-base hits -- including five homers -- two stolen bases and a 26.3 percent strikeout rate across 240 plate appearances this season.

