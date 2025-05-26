Wilmer Flores News: Multi-hit game in defeat

Flores was 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Tigers.

Flores picked up multiple hits in a game for the first time since a stretch of seven hits in three contests came to an end nine games ago. He drove in the team's only run in the sixth inning Monday. While he hasn't strung multiple hits together in a game, the 33-year-old has at least one hit in six of his last seven ballgames.