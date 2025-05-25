Wilyer Abreu News: Batting third Sunday

Abreu will start in right field and bat third in Sunday's series finale against the Orioles.

This will be Abreu's second consecutive appearance batting third. He was elevated there for the opening game of Saturday's doubleheader, Boston's first contest without its usual three hole hitter, Alex Bregman, who was added to the 10-day injured list with a quadriceps injury. Abreu was held out of Saturday's nightcap while Rob Refsnyder batted third against a lefty. That suggests manager Alex Cora will bat Abreu third against righties and Refsnyder against southpaws. Hitting behind the sizzling Rafael Devers (1.347 OPS over 16 games) enhances the value of each outfielder.