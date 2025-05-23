Wilyer Abreu News: Not starting Game 2

Abreu isn't in the lineup for the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

The lefty-hitting Abreu didn't start in the early game against left-handed starter Cade Povich, and it seems the Red Sox are going to keep the 25-year-old outfielder on the bench to conclude Friday's twin bill. Rob Refsnyder will pick up another start in right field as a result and bat third.