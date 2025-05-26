Xander Bogaerts News: Logs steal Monday
Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Marlins.
Bogaerts continues to be a factor on the basepaths with four steals over his last nine games. His hitting has cooled off in that stretch -- he's gone a modest 6-for-30 (.200) with three walks and six strikeouts, and he hasn't logged an RBI or an extra-base hit since he homered May 14 versus the Angels. The slump has the shortstop down to a .232/.320/.333 slash line with three home runs, 10 steals, 20 RBI and 21 runs scored over 52 contests this season.
