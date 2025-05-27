Xander Bogaerts News: Posts three-hit effort

Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Marlins.

This was Bogaerts' first multi-hit effort since May 17 versus the Mariners. The shortstop has started to get in a groove, going 5-for-12 over his last three contests. He's back up to a .243/.332/.343 slash line with three home runs, 10 stolen bases, 21 RBI, 22 runs scored and nine doubles through 53 contests. While he's not hitting as well as usual, the 32-year-old remains in a starting role.