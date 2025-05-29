Xavier Edwards Injury: Set to play second base upon return

Edwards (back) will start at second base in his first rehab game with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday and is expected to serve as the Marlins' primary option at the keystone once he's reinstated from the 10-day injured list, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Edwards broke into the big leagues as a second baseman in 2023 but has primarily played shortstop since the beginning of the 2024 season. While the Marlins don't seem opposed to occasionally using Edwards at shortstop moving forward, Otto Lopez has fared well defensively at the position since returning to action May 18 following an IL stint of his own, so Edwards will prepare for a full-time role at second base with Miami during his rehab assignment. Edwards is expected to need only a couple games with Jacksonville before potentially being activated as soon as Friday.