Xavier Edwards Injury: Taking part in baseball activities
Edwards (back) has been participating in baseball activities, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Edwards was placed on the 10-day injured list May 18 due to a left mid-back strain and has since been given the green light to resume baseball activities. The club has yet to provide a firm timeline for the 25-year-old, and it remains to be seen whether a rehab assignment will be required before activating Edwards from the IL.
