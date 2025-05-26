Fantasy Baseball
Xavier Edwards

Xavier Edwards Injury: Taking part in baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Edwards (back) has been participating in baseball activities, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Edwards was placed on the 10-day injured list May 18 due to a left mid-back strain and has since been given the green light to resume baseball activities. The club has yet to provide a firm timeline for the 25-year-old, and it remains to be seen whether a rehab assignment will be required before activating Edwards from the IL.

Xavier Edwards
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
