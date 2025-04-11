Xavier Edwards News: Drives in two runs Friday

Edwards went 2-for-4 with one walk, one run and two RBI in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Nationals.

Edwards got the scoring started for the Marlins with a two-RBI single in the fifth frame, and he crossed home plate two batters later on Kyle Stowers double. Friday marked Edwards' fourth multi-hit game of the season and he's started the year slashing .300/.390/.360 with three stolen bases, eight walks and five RBI across 59 plate appearances.