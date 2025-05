Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Rays.

Diaz took Garret Cleavinger deep in the ninth inning to provide Houston with a walk-off win. It was Diaz's seventh home run of the season, and second in as many days. After a slow start to the year, he's hit .295 with five home runs, 12 RBI and 12 runs scored across 25 games in May.