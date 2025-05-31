Yandy Diaz News: Enjoys big day at plate Saturday

Diaz went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a walk, two total runs and three total RBI in Saturday's 16-3 rout of the Astros.

Diaz gave the Rays their first lead with a two-run blast in the third inning. He added a run-scoring double to cap the scoring in the ninth. Diaz's three-hit performance was his fifth of the season and his first since May 4. He finished May on a strong note but batted just .224 (22-for-98) during the month, though he added five long balls and 21 RBI over 24 games.