Yanquiel Fernandez News: Sent to Triple-A

The Rockies optioned Fernandez to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Fernandez is still waiting to make his MLB debut, but he's heading into his second season as a member of the 40-man roster and could be in line to join the Rockies at some point in 2025. The 22-year-old outfielder will first need to show improvement after struggling in his initial taste of the Pacific Coast League upon being promoted from Double-A Hartford last August. Over his 138 plate appearances with Albuquerque, Fernandez slashed .211/.268/.313 with two home runs and 18 RBI.