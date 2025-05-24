Yaramil Hiraldo News: Headed to majors
The Orioles selected Hiraldo's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.
Hiraldo will take the spot in the Orioles' bullpen vacated by Cionel Perez, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Hiraldo has appeared in 11 games between High-A and Triple-A this season and has a 2.45 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB across 18.1 innings. His first appearance will be his major-league debut, and he is available out of the Orioles' bullpen for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.
