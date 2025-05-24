Fantasy Baseball
Yennier Cano News: Bounces back with scoreless inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Cano threw a scoreless eighth inning in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox during Game 1 of a doubleheader. He struck out two.

It was a much-needed bounce-back showing by Cano, who had given up five runs across his prior three outings and nine runs over his previous seven games. His usage in the eighth inning of a tie game Saturday suggests he hasn't dropped down the pecking order as a setup man in Baltimore's bullpen despite his recent shortcomings, but Cano owns an unsightly 12.79 ERA and 2.05 WHIP over his last 6.1 innings.

