Yennier Cano News: Bounces back with scoreless inning
Cano threw a scoreless eighth inning in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox during Game 1 of a doubleheader. He struck out two.
It was a much-needed bounce-back showing by Cano, who had given up five runs across his prior three outings and nine runs over his previous seven games. His usage in the eighth inning of a tie game Saturday suggests he hasn't dropped down the pecking order as a setup man in Baltimore's bullpen despite his recent shortcomings, but Cano owns an unsightly 12.79 ERA and 2.05 WHIP over his last 6.1 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now