Yimi Garcia Injury: Lands on IL with shoulder injury

The Blue Jays placed Garcia on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to right shoulder impingement.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters Saturday that the issue has developed slowly over the last few weeks, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca. Garcia will be shut down from throwing and will undergo further tests to determine a timeline for his return to the majors. It's a significant blow to Toronto's bullpen, with Garcia posting a 3.15 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, three saves, six holds and a 24:10 K:BB across 20 innings this season. Paxton Schultz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.