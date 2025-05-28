Yoan Moncada Injury: Pulled with knee soreness

Moncada was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees with right knee soreness.

The severity of Moncada's injury remains unknown, but the Angels will likely have more information on his status once they take a closer look at him. Kevin Newman entered as Moncada's replacement at third base in the sixth inning and could be in line to start at the hot corner if the 30-year-old is unable to play against the Guardians on Friday.